Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the January 15th total of 169,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuburu

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuburu during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuburu Stock Performance

BURU stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Nuburu has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Nuburu Company Profile

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

