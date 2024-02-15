Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

