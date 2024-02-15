Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 7.7% in January

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 602,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

