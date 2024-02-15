News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 104.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

