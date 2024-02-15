New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.