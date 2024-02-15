Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 515630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Nevada Copper Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0430464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

