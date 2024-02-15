Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 450,778 shares of company stock worth $368,645 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

