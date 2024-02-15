Needham & Company LLC Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $350.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.40.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $20.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.10. 599,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,013. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $363.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.85 and a 200 day moving average of $262.31.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

