Needham & Company LLC Boosts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $9.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

