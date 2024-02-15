Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Medpace by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth $15,312,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $218,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $395.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

