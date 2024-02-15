Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

DAL stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

