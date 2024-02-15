Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

