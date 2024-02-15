Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth $138,760,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 278.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $2,640,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $42.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

About Flowserve

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.