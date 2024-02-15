Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

