M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $137.50. 273,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

