Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

MHGVY traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

