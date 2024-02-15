Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

Mowi ASA Stock Up 3.9 %

MHGVY traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.