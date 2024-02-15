Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

