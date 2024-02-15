Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $183.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $191.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

