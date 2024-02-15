Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.71% of Moelis & Company worth $54,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 491,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,094. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

