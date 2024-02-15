Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.