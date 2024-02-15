Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.6 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-$0.42 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 1,191,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,008. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 460.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.