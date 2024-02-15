Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Major Shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc Acquires 555,555 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 193,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 499,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

