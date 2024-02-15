Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 395 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 759,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,113. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.