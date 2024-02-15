Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $9,345,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,708 shares of company stock worth $367,783,315. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $14.54 on Thursday, hitting $487.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,292,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.53 and its 200-day moving average is $335.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

