Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MLM traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $545.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 117,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.