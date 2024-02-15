Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:MLM traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $545.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 117,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
