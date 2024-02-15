Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.180-9.520 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.68. The company had a trading volume of 253,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,366. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.