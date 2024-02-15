Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,648. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.