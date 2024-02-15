Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a positive rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Marqeta Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

MQ stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.85. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.