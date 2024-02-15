Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms have commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
