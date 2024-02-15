Mark Mickey Buys 1,500 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mickey bought 1,500 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.90 per share, with a total value of 22,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.06. 108,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.87 and a 200 day moving average of 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.02.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 768,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,626 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

