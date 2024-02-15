Mark Mickey Buys 1,500 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Mickey bought 1,500 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.90 per share, with a total value of 22,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.06. 108,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.87 and a 200 day moving average of 14.76. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.02.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
