Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart Sells 53,700 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 53,700 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.18, for a total value of C$1,728,066.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE MFI opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.49. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$22.73 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

