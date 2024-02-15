Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart Sells 53,700 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 53,700 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.18, for a total value of C$1,728,066.00.
TSE MFI opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.49. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$22.73 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
