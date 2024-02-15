Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Andreas Liris Purchases 1,700 Shares

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas Liris bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.19 per share, with a total value of C$51,323.00.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.73 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.49.
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -65.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
