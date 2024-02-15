Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Andreas Liris Purchases 1,700 Shares

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas Liris bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.19 per share, with a total value of C$51,323.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$22.73 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.49.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

