Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Manulife Financial worth $64,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 2,634,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,850. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

