Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.14. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

