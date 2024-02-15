Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

MAIN stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 588,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

