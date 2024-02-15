Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Magna International stock opened at C$73.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$64.41 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
