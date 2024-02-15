Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International stock opened at C$73.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$64.41 and a twelve month high of C$87.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$435,361.50. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

