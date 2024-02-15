Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGA. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.