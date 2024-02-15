Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 113,332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after acquiring an additional 77,520 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

