MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.43

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.43 and last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 180078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.11.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
