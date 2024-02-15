Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.01. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. 59.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

