Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.16% of TrueBlue worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $397.97 million, a PE ratio of -78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

