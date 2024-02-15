Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $55.18 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 781,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,428. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,109 shares of company stock worth $12,010,329. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.