Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.32% of Miller Industries worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,504. The stock has a market cap of $489.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

