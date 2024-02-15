Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Vital Farms worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,004 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 24,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,046. The stock has a market cap of $637.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.