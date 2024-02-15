Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $51,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MNDY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.23.

monday.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $218.74. 423,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,748. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,142.14 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

