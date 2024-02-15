Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 142,364 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,364 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.93% of WNS worth $62,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. 41,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.