Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 1,052,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $75,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 577,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.5% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 56,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

