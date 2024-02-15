Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of TransDigm Group worth $69,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,879 shares of company stock valued at $131,335,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,981. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,155.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,041.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $940.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,094.07.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

