Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $58.41 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $58,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.23. 264,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.46.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.